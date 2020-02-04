Police ask public to help identify Waianae shooting suspect

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police have released a sketch of a male suspect wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting of a father and son in Waianae last month.

At about 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 14, police said an unknown suspect shot two male victims — a father and son — who were standing in the garage of their home on Kepauala Place in Waianae.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as Solomon Kaleiopu Jr., 65, of Waianae, and his son, Solomon Kaleiopu III, 39, also of Waianae.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown, Polynesian male wearing a dark-colored hoodie. In the sketch, the suspect has a mustache and beard.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.