Visitor critically injured in waters off Waikiki

A 68-year-old man visiting Hawaii was critically injured today in Waikiki.
Ocean Safety crews rescued the man at around 3 p.m. in waters off Waikiki, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a news release.
Lifeguards performed CPR until EMS took over treatment and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.
