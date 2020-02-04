The Electric Kitchen: Cook sweet, savory with cacao

Hawaii’s climate is suited to growing cacao, and over the last decade we’ve developed cacao and chocolate industries. Read more

Hawaii’s climate is suited to growing cacao, and over the last decade we’ve developed cacao and chocolate industries. Cacao farms are established across the state; some run small operations that allow them to manufacture their own chocolate in limited batches. Others outsource their beans to larger manufacturers.

Chocolate lovers can find activities such as chocolate tastings and farm and factory tours at some farms.

For more on this growing industry, visit hawaiichocolate.org.

Mahalo to 21 Degrees Estate in Kahaluu for sharing these sweet and savory cacao recipes.

AROMATIC CURRY-CACAO MASALA SOUP AND NOODLES

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 leek (white parts), sliced

2 cups chopped shiitake mushrooms

1 bunch broccoli, cut into florets

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

1 (32-ounce) carton low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tablespoon tamari

2 tablespoons Cacao-Masala Spice (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons turmeric

1 teaspoon cayenne, or to taste

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

2 peppercorns

1-inch piece ginger, sliced

3 heaping tablespoons miso paste

1 (8.8-ounce) package soba (buckwheat) noodles or brown rice

Cilantro and lime, for garnish

In large pot, heat sesame oil on medium-high.

Add leek and mushrooms and saute 10 minutes, stirring until tender. Add broccoli, garlic, coconut milk and vegetable broth; bring to a simmer. Add tamari, Cacao-Masala Spice, turmeric, cayenne, red pepper flakes, peppercorns and ginger; simmer 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to low, add miso paste and stir to combine. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Cook soba according to package directions. Place in serving bowls; top with soup. Garnish with cilantro and lime. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 630 calories, 30 g fat, 20 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, greater than 1,200 mg sodium, 80 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 21 g protein.

CACAO-MASALA SPICE

6 tablespoons cacao nibs, crushed

2 tablespoons EACH smoked paprika, chili powder, curry powder, ground cumin and garlic powder

2 teaspoons EACH ground turmeric, ground coriander and onion powder

1 teaspoon EACH dry mustard and fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage

In small bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in an air-tight jar. Makes an excellent poultry rub. Makes about 1-1/4 cups.

Nutritional information unavailable.

Chocolate-Mole Lava Cake

Nonstick cooking spray

Flour for dusting

1/2 cup unsalted butter

6 ounces 70% dark chocolate

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Pinch salt

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons Chocolate-Mole Spice (recipe below)

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Coat ramekins with cooking spray and lightly dust with flour.

In a small pot, melt butter on medium; add chocolate and stir until melted.

In separate bowl, add eggs and beat with sugar until thick and pale. Combine egg mixture, salt, flour and Chocolate-Mole Spice with chocolate mixture.

Spoon batter into ramekins; bake 10 minutes.

Cool 1 minute then flip onto plates. Dust with powdered sugar and spice. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 620 calories, 50 g fat, 27 g saturated fat, 250 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 19 g sugar, 9 g protein.

CHOCOLATE-MOLE SPICE

1 tablespoon dried ancho chili powder

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon EACH black pepper, dried oregano, cocoa powder

2 teaspoons ground cocoa nibs

1-1/2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

In small bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in an air-tight jar. Makes about 1/3 cup.

Nutritional information unavailable.

CACAO NIBS ENERGY BITES

1 ripe banana

1 cup multigrain cereal

1/2 cup ground flax seeds

1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter (or almond butter)

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup dried cherries

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup cacao nibs

In large bowl, mash banana with fork. Add remaining ingredients; mix by hand. Form into 1-inch balls. Refrigerate 2 hours. Makes 2 dozen.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 100 calories, 6 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 35 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 2 g protein.

