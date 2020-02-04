comscore The Weekly Eater: Chopchop in Waikiki a rotisserie champ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Chopchop in Waikiki a rotisserie champ

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 5:08 p.m.

Chopchop Rotisserie is a small, casual Waikiki eatery with a streamlined menu of affordable rotisserie meat and sides. Read more

Previous Story
The Weekly Eater: New CanoeHouse continues storied legacy

Scroll Up