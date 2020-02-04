comscore Visitor critically injured in waters off Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visitor critically injured in waters off Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Feb. 4, 2020
  • Updated 12:04 am

A 68-year-old man visiting Hawaii was critically injured Tuesday in Waikiki.

Ocean Safety crews rescued the man at around 3 p.m. in waters off Waikiki, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in a news release.

Lifeguards performed CPR until EMS took over treatment and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

