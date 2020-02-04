On the Move: Desai, Dugan and Kumari

Kaiser Permanente has hired the following new physicians for its facilities on Maui and Oahu. Read more

Kaiser Permanente has hired the following new physicians for its facilities on Maui and Oahu:

>> Drs. Sunil Desai and Jason Dugan join the internal medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. Desai was previously a staff physician at Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, Calif., for 25 years and is a fellow with the American College of Physicians. Dugan was previously a partner at the Memorial Care Medical Group in California overseeing outpatient management and has published abstracts on gastrointestinal endoscopy research.

>> Dr. Ruchi Kumari joins as a hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Kumari is board-certified in internal medicine and completed her residency as chief medical resident at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Hackensack University Medical Center, and was also an active teacher at New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J.

