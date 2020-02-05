DOH approves 5th dispensary on Hawaii island to sell medical cannabis

The Hawaii State Department of Health has approved the fifth medical cannabis dispensary on Hawaii island.

On Tuesday, Hawaiian Ethos LLC opened its second retail center at Uilani Plaza, 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy., Unit J, in Waimea. Their first location opened in June 2019 in Kailua-Kona.

Dispensary hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. A grand opening celebration will open to the public in the parking lot of Uilani Plaza on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access to the dispensary will be limited to patients and caregivers with 329 Cards.

Hawaiian Ethos said that its cultivation operation is on its way to being 100% sun-powered.

“We already use natural sunlight to grow medicine, but we will soon be meeting our ancillary electricity needs with solar power, putting us on track to be the first dispensary in Hawaii to have a carbon-neutral grow,” said Hawaiian Ethos Communications Director, Diana Hahn, in a news release.

Hawaiian Ethos adds to the list of the now 13 licensed retail dispensary locations operating on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island.

According to DOH officials, Hawaii island represents 29% of patients and 22% of caregivers registered statewide. There are approximately 8,018 registered patients and 502 caregivers on the island as of Jan. 31.

Below is the list of retail centers operating in Hawaii:

OAHU

Aloha Green

>> Interstate Building at 1314 South King St. in Honolulu

>> 2113 Kalakaua Ave., Unit 103, in Waikiki

Cure Oahu

>> 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu

Noa Botanicals

>> 1308 Young St. in Honolulu

>> 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe

BIG ISLAND

Big Island Grown Dispensaries

>> 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo

>> 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela

>> 74-5617 Pawai Place, Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos

>> 73-5613 Olowalu Street in Kailua

>> 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy., Unit J, Waimea

KAUAI

+ GREEN ALOHĀ Dispensary

>> 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapaa

MAUI

Maui Grown Therapies

>> 44 Paa St. in Kahului

Pono Life Sciences Maui LLC

>> 415 Dairy Road in Kahului

Click here for more information on Hawaii’s medical cannabis program.