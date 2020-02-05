11 more credit unions taking officers’ donations

Eleven more credit unions, in addition to the Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union, are accepting donations at all branches to support the Officers Enriquez & Kalama Memorial Fund. Read more

Eleven more credit unions, in addition to the Hawaii Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union, are accepting donations at all branches to support the Officers Enriquez & Kalama Memorial Fund. Donations will be accepted for the additional 11 credit unions beginning today through the end of this month.

HLEFCU set up the memorial fund with the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers to assist the families of Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. All of the donations made to the memorial fund go to the Enriquez and Kalama families.

The 11 other credit unions accepting donations for the memorial fund are Aloha Pacific FCU, Hawaii Schools FCU, Hawaii State FCU, Hawaiian Financial FCU, HawaiiUSA FCU, Hickam FCU, Honolulu Federal CU (HOCU), Honolulu Fire FCU, Ko‘olau FCU, Pearl Hawaii FCU and University of Hawai‘i FCU.

In addition, all Zippy’s restaurants in Hawaii are accepting donations throughout February to support the memorial fund as part of Zippy’s Fundraiser for the Fallen.