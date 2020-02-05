comscore 6 Hawaii residents on ship quarantined | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
6 Hawaii residents on ship quarantined

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An Ewa Beach couple is among at least six Hawaii residents who have been quarantined to their rooms on a cruise ship in Japan after 10 people aboard tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more

