Appeal filed in 'Charli' Scott murder case
Hawaii News

Appeal filed in ‘Charli’ Scott murder case

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:45 p.m.

Less than a week before Maui murder victim Carly “Charli” Scott will be remembered in a memorial, the man convicted of killing her has filed the opening brief in his appeal of the case. Read more

Asylum seekers from China being held in federal detention center at Honolulu airport

