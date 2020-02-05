comscore Macy’s to close 125 stores; Hawaii status unknown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Macy’s to close 125 stores; Hawaii status unknown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.

Macy’s Inc. said Tuesday that approximately 125 of its least productive stores will close within three years as part of its three-year strategy to stabilize profitability and position the company for growth. Read more

Previous Story
Asylum seekers from China being held in federal detention center at Honolulu airport

Scroll Up