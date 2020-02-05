Hawaii gets a jump on signing day with 2 receivers

The Hawaii football team is set to add two receivers for today’s start of the spring-semester signing period. Read more

Zion Bowens of Long Beach City College and Riley Wilson of Prestonwood Christian in Plano, Texas, have pledged to sign with the Rainbow Warriors today.

Bowens is 6 feet and 183 pounds. Wilson is listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds.

Both would boost an offense of which three starting receivers — slotbacks Cedric Byrd and Jason-Matthew Sharsh and wideout JoJo Ward — completed their UH eligibility following the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

The Warriors are expected to sign seven prospects today, adding to the 15 previous commitments to the 2020 recruiting class.

Bowens, who took a UH-sponsored recruiting visit this past weekend, said he formed a bond with assistant coach Abraham Elimimian in the fall.

“Me and Coach Abe have been really, really cool,” Bowens said. “We always kept in contact. During these months that have gone by, I built a lot of trust with him. He’s a man of his word. That’s what led me to choose this school.”

During the visit, Bowens and Todd Graham, who was hired as head coach two weeks ago, had detailed conversations. “That was good to be with him face to face, one on one, to see where he’s coming from,” Bowens said. “My visit was awesome. The food was spectacular. Everywhere we ate, it was amazing. The campus was nice. … The visit only solidified, even convinced me more, why I wanted to go there.”

Bowens is a 2017 graduate of Long Beach Poly, where he and UH basketball guard Drew Buggs were classmates.

Bowens then spent two years at the Air Force Academy. “It was an awesome opportunity to be able to go there,” he said. “I experienced a lot of things and met new people. At the end of the day, I felt it wasn’t the best situation for me, which is why I left. But the Air Force was cool.”

Last year, he transferred to LBCC, which is located near his family’s home. It also was where he met Byrd, who trained at his alma mater whenever he was in Long Beach. Bowens said Byrd highly recommended UH.

Bowens will have two seasons of UH eligibility. “I’ll play wherever I can be on the field and make the most plays,” Bowens said. “Whether that’s inside (receiver) or outside, that’s what it is.”

Wilson was the top receiver at the Dallas Opening, a combine-like event. Wilson also played outside linebacker for Prestonwood. He also is an option as a defensive back for the Warriors.