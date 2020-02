[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: First round–Damien vs.

McKinley, 1 p.m.; Campbell vs. Hanalani, 3 p.m.; Lanai vs. Farrington, 5 p.m.;

Hawaii Baptist vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m.;

all games at Afook Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Maryknoll at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at

Hanalani, Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II girls state

championships: First-round–Waimea vs. Sacred Hearts, 3 p.m., at field 5; Kapaa vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m., at field 6; Waianae vs. Nanakuli, 3 p.m., at field 7; Radford vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m., at field 8;

all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Mililani/Waiakea winner vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua; Maryknoll vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; King Kekaulike vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Campbell/Hanalani winner vs. Waimea, 1 p.m.; Damien/McKinley winner vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Lanai/Farrington winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium. Consolation semifinal–Lanai/Farrington loser vs. Damien/McKinley loser, 11 a.m., at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Saint Louis at Damien, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Mid-Pacific winner at Punahou, 7 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

TENNIS

College men: Saint Mary’s at Hawaii, time TBA, at UH Tennis Complex.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Moanalua vs. Konawaena, 1 p.m.; Aiea/Punahou winner vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Waimea/Sacred Hearts winner vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m., at field 6; Kapaa/Seabury Hall winner vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m., at field 7; Waianae/Nanakuli winner vs. Kauai, 3 p.m., field 15; Radford/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m., at field 8. Also, consolation semifinals–Kapaa/Seabury Hall loser vs. Waimea/Sacred Hearts loser, 1 p.m, at field 6; Radford/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Waianae/Nanakuli loser, 1 p.m., at field 7; all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic–Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.; Northern Colorado at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational–UC Irvine vs. Concordia, 4 p.m.; Queens at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

pregame.com line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U DOG

Today

at Detroit OFF OFF Phoenix

at Brookyn OFF OFF Golden State

at Toronto 6 215½ Indiana

at Boston OFF OFF Orlando

at Minnesota 6 236½ Atlanta

at Oklahoma City 12 219½ Cleveland

at Dallas 4½ 229½ Memphis

at Utah OFF OFF Denver

at LA Clippers 6½ 223 Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE DOG

Today

Loyola of Chicago 1 at Indiana St.

at Butler 3 Villanova

at Notre Dame 5½ Pittsburgh

at W. Virginia 11½ Iowa St.

at Providence PK Creighton

at Purdue 2 Iowa

at FIU 4 FAU

at Virginia 7½ Clemson

at Saint Louis 4 Duquesne

at St. Bonaventure OFF George Wash.

at Evansville OFF S. Illinois

at IPFW 9 W. Illinois

E Tennessee St 6 at Chattanooga

at Mississippi PK S. Carolina

at Furman 12½ Mercer

at NC Greensboro 20½ The Citadel

at Florida 10 Georgia

Wofford 6 at VMI

W. Carolina 4½ at Samford

N. Iowa 4 at Valparaiso

at Missouri St. 6½ Illinois St.

at Oklahoma St. 3 TCU

at Memphis 8 Temple

at Georgetown OFF Seton Hall

at Miami OFF NC State

at Minnesota 3 Wisconsin

at Louisville 15½ Wake Forest

at Drake 1½ Bradley

LSU 12 at Vanderbilt

at Utah St. 11½ UNLV

at Cal Poly 1 Long Beach St.

at CS-Fullerton PK UC Riverside

National Hockey League

FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE

Today

Toronto -134 at NY Rangers +124

Boston -146 at Chicago +136

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired president Steve Mills. Announced general manager Scott Perry will take over control of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Jacksonville Jaguars DT Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Extended the contract of Anthony Lynn coach. Announced Shane Steichen will remain the offensive coordinator. Named James Campen offensive line coach, David Diaz-Infante assistant offensive line coach, Alfredo Roberts tight ends coach, Mark Ridgley running backs coach, Rip Scherer senior assistant, Addison Lynch assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Milus quality control assistant for defense.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Dantonio. Named defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acting head coach.

STANFORD — Named Gary Mano women’s assistant volleyball coach.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.

Prep Basketball

OIA

Division I Varsity Boys Playoffs

Kapolei 34, kailua 31

Moanalua 56, Campbell 34

Radford 52, Kalani 41

Kaiser 59, Pearl City 38

Division II Varsity Boys Playoffs

McKinley 54, Waialua 33

Kaimuki 61, Waipahu 40

Division I JV Boys Champship

Leilehua 50, Kapolei 38

Division II JV Boys Championship

Waianae 54, Waialua 53

ILH

Varsity boys

Punahou 51, Iolani 38

Leading Scorers—Punahou: Blake Shew 12, Kawai Hong 10, Chris Tamayo 8. Iolani: Ryan Sunada 10, Hunter Schmidt 10, Noah Gaudi 7.

Kamehameha-Kapalama 51, Saint Louis 51

Leading Scorers—KSK: Makalii Katagiri 21, Titus Maunakea 8, Caleb Helenihi-Aweawu 8. Saint Louis: Jaiton Kamaunu 17, Shadrach Coleman 15, Chaz Omura 8.

Christian 42, Assets 32

Leading Scorers—Christian: Jabez Aloalii-Maanaima 12, Sky Okamura 11. Assets: Ian Canute 12, Pomai Fraticelli 7.

Hawaii Mission 43, Lanakila Baptist 42

Leading Scorers—Hawaii Mission: Micah Castillo 13, Maka Brede 11. Lanakila Baptist: Joemar Corpuz 13, Kainoa Langsi 9, Keanu Chambrella 9.

BIIF

Division I Varsity Boys Playoffs

Semi-Final

Kona 66, Waiake 50

Leading Scorers—Kona: Allan Coby Molina 13. Kainoa Jones 10, Elisha Martin 9, Joah Gacayan 9, Kamaehu Makanui 9. Waiakea: Keegan Scanlan 21, Kiai Apele 15.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 75, Hilo 60

Leading Scorers—KSH: Iza Chartrand-Penera 25, Kaupena Yasso 20. Hilo: Kaukahi Alameda 23, Guyson Ogata 11, Rayson Padilla 10.

Division II boys basketball playoffs

Semi-Final

Hawaii Prep 61, Honokaa 36

Leading Scorers—Hawaii Prep: Umikoa Kealoha 12, Kelsen-Jaye Walker 11, Bear Wawner 10. Honokaa: Emery Eberhard 9, Warren Tabucbuc 8, Zakahry mattos 7.

Kohala 60, Pahoa 44

Leading Scorers—Kohala: Molonai Emeliano 14, Elijah Antonio 13, Oshen Cazimero 10. Pahoa: Damon Romero 21, Barreon Holland 12.

HHSAA

Division I Boys State Championships

Monday, Feb 10

Round 1

Hilo vs. Kaiser, 3 p.m. at Hilo Bayfront

Kalani vs. Pearl City, 4 p.m. at Kalani

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Mililani, 5 p.m. at KS-Maui

Iolani vs. Kalaheo, 3:15 p.m. at Iolani

Feb. 13

Round 2

At Waipio Soccer Complex

No. 1 Punahou vs. (Winner: Hilo/Kaiser), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Kekaulike vs. (Winner: Kalani/Pearl City), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Kapolei vs. (Winner: KS-Maui/Mililani), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Waiakea vs. (Winner: Iolani/Kalaheo), 3 p.m.

Division II Boys State Championships

Feb. 13

Round 1

No. 1 Kapaa vs. Makua Lani, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Aiea vs. Seabury, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hawaii Prep vs. Waipahu, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Pac-5 vs. (Winner: KS-Hawaii/Castle), 3 p.m.

BIIF

Varsity boys

Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Konowaena 0

Goal scorers—Kamehameha: Elijah Dinkel

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Liverpool 25 24 1 0 60 15 73

Man City 25 16 3 6 65 29 51

Leicester 25 15 4 6 54 26 49

Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43 34 41

Tottenham 25 10 7 8 40 32 37

Sheffield United 25 9 9 7 26 23 36

Man United 25 9 8 8 36 29 35

Wolverhampton 25 8 11 6 35 32 35

Everton 25 9 6 10 31 37 33

Arsenal 25 6 13 6 32 34 31

Burnley 25 9 4 12 28 38 31

Newcastle 25 8 7 10 24 36 31

Southampton 25 9 4 12 31 46 31

Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 22 29 30

Brighton 25 6 8 11 30 37 26

Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 25 38 26

Aston Villa 25 7 4 14 32 47 25

West Ham 25 6 6 13 30 43 24

Watford 25 5 8 12 23 39 23

Norwich 25 4 6 15 24 47 18

Saturday, Feb. 1

Leicester 2, Chelsea 2

Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 0, Sheffield United 1

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle 0, Norwich 0

Watford 2, Everton 3

West Ham 3, Brighton 3

Man United 0, Wolverhampton 0

Sunday, Feb. 2

Burnley 0, Arsenal 0

Tottenham 2, Man City 0

Saturday

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Watford

Sunday

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth

Man City vs. West Ham

Ligue 1

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Paris St.-Germain 23 19 1 3 59 15 58

Marseille 22 12 7 3 30 21 43

Stade Rennes 23 12 4 7 29 22 40

Lille 23 11 4 8 27 25 37

Montpellier 22 9 6 7 30 26 33

Lyonnais 22 9 5 8 35 21 32

Reims 22 8 8 6 21 15 32

Nice 22 9 5 8 32 30 32

AS Monaco 23 9 5 9 38 39 32

Nantes 23 10 2 11 22 24 32

Bordeaux 22 8 6 8 30 24 30

Strasbourg 22 9 3 10 27 28 30

Angers 23 8 6 9 24 30 30

Brest 22 7 7 8 28 30 28

Saint-Etienne 22 8 4 10 25 35 28

Metz 22 6 8 8 22 29 26

Dijon 22 6 6 10 19 24 24

Amiens 22 4 7 11 24 41 19

Nimes 22 4 6 12 19 36 18

Toulouse 22 3 4 15 21 47 13

Friday, Jan. 31

FC Stade Rennes 3, Nantes 2

Saturday, Feb. 1

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Montpellier 0

Dijon 3, Brest 0

Nimes 3, AS Monaco 1

Angers 1, Reims 4

Strasbourg 1, Lille 2

Amiens 0, Toulouse 0

Sunday, Feb. 2

Nice 2, Olympique Lyonnais 1

Metz 3, Saint-Etienne 1

FC Girondins Bordeaux 0, Olympique Marseille 0

Tuesday

Lille 1, FC Stade Rennes 0

AS Monaco 1, Angers 0

Nantes 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Today

Toulouse vs. Strasbourg

Reims vs. Nice

Nimes vs. Dijon

Montpellier vs. Metz

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Amiens

Brest vs. FC Girondins Bordeaux

Saint-Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille

Friday

Angers vs. Lille

Saturday

Olympique Marseille vs. Toulouse

FC Stade Rennes vs. Brest

Dijon vs. Nantes

Amiens vs. AS Monaco

Nice vs. Nimes

Metz vs. FC Girondins Bordeaux

Sunday

Montpellier vs. Saint-Etienne

Strasbourg vs. Reims

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais

Olympic Soccer Qualifying

CONCACAF Women

FIRST ROUND

Top two nations in each group advance

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts

x-United States 3 3 0 0 18 0 9

x-Costa Rica 3 2 0 1 8 7 6

Haiti 3 1 0 2 6 6 3

Panama 3 0 0 3 1 20 0

x-advanced to semifinals

Tuesday, Jan. 28

At Houston

Costa Rica 6, Panama 1

United States 4, Haiti 0

Friday, Jan. 31

At Houston

Costa Rica 2, Haiti 0

United States 8, Panama 0

Monday

At Houston

Haiti 6, Panama 0

United States 6, Costa Rica 0

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts

x-Canada 3 3 0 0 22 0 9

x-Mexico 3 2 0 1 7 2 6

Jamaica 3 1 0 2 7 10 3

St. Kitts and Nevis 3 0 0 3 0 24 0

x-advanced to semifinals

Wednesday, Jan. 29

At Edinburg, Texas

Canada 11, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Mexico 1, Jamaica 0

Saturday, Feb. 1

At Edinburg, Texas

Mexico 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Canada 9, Jamaica 0

Tuesday

At Edinburg, Texas

Canada 2, Mexico 0

Jamaica 7, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

SEMIFINALS

Winners qualify

Friday

At Carson, Calif.

Canada vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

At Carson, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.