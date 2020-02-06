High surf, winds, heavy rains and snow in forecast for islands

High surf, high winds and heavy rains with a chance of thunderstorms are in store for Hawaii today as a series of large swells approaches the isles, and a cold front sweeps from west to east down the isle chain.

Forecasters said the leading edge of the cold front was expected to pass through Maui County this morning, then move eastward toward Hawaii island by about noon today, bringing heavy showers, along with a few thunderstorms. A brown water advisory has been issued for the isles of Maui and Kauai.

Today’s highs range from 72 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, with north winds of 15 to 25 mph. Lows tonight dip to 59 to 64 degrees.

Up to five inches of snow is also expected to fall atop Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, prompting a winter weather advisory to go with the high wind warning already in effect this morning. Travel to the summits is not recommended until winds have subsided.

The National Weather Service has issued the following warnings and advisories:

>> A flash flood warning for Kauai County remains in effect through 11:15 a.m. today due to heavy rains. Weather officials observed the Hanalei River gauge well above threshold levels at about 8 a.m., along with flooding along Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge, which Kauai County officials said remains closed, along with Hanalei Elementary School. Water levels were expected to remain high for the next few hours due to continuing rainfall. Officials warned of high water levels at Hanakapiai Stream, Kawaikoi Stream, and Wainiha River.

>> A flood advisory for Oahu has been extended three more hours to 1:15 p.m. today after radar indicated areas of heavy rain continuing to over the North Shore. The highest rain rates of 1 to 2 inches were along the windward slopes of the Koolau Range from Kaaawa to Kahuku, and over the Waianae Range from Waialua to Kaena Point. Rainfall in these areas may continue for a few hours before tapering off this afternoon. Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Mililani, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Laie, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Kapolei and Waikele.

>> A high surf advisory for the north and west facing shores of Hawaiian isles from Niihau to Maui due to a series of large swells remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday. Large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected along north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Maui. Strong, northerly winds will bring rough surf. Officials warn the public to stay well away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.

>> A small craft advisory for waters around Oahu and Maui counties remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 6 degrees as cold, northerly winds blow in behind the front. Cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and bouts of heavy showers are expected to last through the weekend.

Travel is not recommended at Big Isle summits, where a high wind warning is already in effect, and up to five inches of snowfall is also expected above 10,500 feet.

>> A high wind warning for Big Isle summits above 8,000 feet went into effect at 6 a.m. today and lasts through 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials say sustained wind speeds will range from 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 90 mph. Travel to the summits is not recommended until winds have subsided.

>> A winter weather advisory for Big Isle summits goes into effect from noon today to 6 a.m. Friday. Officials warn of snow showers and periods of freezing rain. Travel could be very difficult, with zero visibility at times. The advisory may need to be extended into the afternoon.