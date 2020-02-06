Police arrest man, 37, suspected in deadly shooting near Whitmore Village

Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with January’s deadly shooting of a 30-year-old woman near Whitmore Village.

Police arrested the suspect Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Malia Soma-Valmoja.

The suspect was already in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center for a burglary warrant at the time of his arrest.

Soma-Valmoja was in a remote area near Whitmore Village where she was on her cell phone with a friend on the morning of Jan. 11.

The friend told police she overheard Soma-Valmoja arguing with a male. Police said the friend then heard a crash and then a gunshot.

The friend located Soma-Valmoja and called Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated her and took her in critical condition to a hospital where she later died.

Through an investigation, police said the suspect was positively identified and arrested on suspicion of murder and firearm-related offenses.

Charges are pending.