ExtraFamily: Punahou Carnival offers something for everyone

It’s early February, and that means endless fun for families at the annual Punahou Carnival.

There will be plenty of food items, including a Hawaiian plate and malasadas to enjoy on site, and mango chutney, lilikoi butter and more to take home.

Kids can hop on E.K. Fernandez rides and try their hands at skills booths, while parents can place bids at a silent auction and shop at a white elephant sale. Everyone can enjoy a variety show presented by the senior class and peruse the art gallery. There will also be around-the-clock musical entertainment.

The junior class traditionally hosts the carnival, and this year, students built their event around the theme “Music Through the Ages: A Chart-Topping Carnival.”

“They wanted to encompass music from all ages and genres so that everyone at the carnival would have a great time and could boogie down to the beat,” said carnival coordinator Taryn Kabei.

Folks can get a head start on the 735 silent auction items, which are listed on the carnival website. They range from artwork by Punahou students to hotel stays, gift cards, jewelry and clothing. The biggest items up for bid are two single-game tickets to Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys contests next season. Bidders can view the items at Cornuelle Hall and bidding is held online.

The art gallery will be located in Cooke Library and features more than 1,000 pieces by 300 local artists. Items for sale include paintings, photographs, wood bowls, ceramics and sculptures.

The carnival raises funds for Punahou’s financial-aid program, which benefits some 700 students.

PUNAHOU CARNIVAL

>> Where: Punahou School, 1601 Punahou St.

>> When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 944-5711

>> Note: To bid in the silent auction and find out more about parking, plus more, visit 808ne.ws/punahoucarnival.