comscore Bill would raise scrutiny level for fireworks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would raise scrutiny level for fireworks

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

In response to Hawaii’s annual illegal pyrotechnic displays, two joint House committees moved a bill Wednesday that would raise $300,000 in new fees on shipping containers to create a security program to clamp down on illegal fireworks arriving in the islands for the Fourth of July, New Year’s and Chinese New Year celebrations. Read more

