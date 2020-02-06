comscore Tiger sharks follow paddleboarders on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tiger sharks follow paddleboarders on Maui

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Beachgoers were being warned to stay out of the ocean between Keawakapu Beach and White Rock Beach in Wailea, Maui, on Wednesday after large tiger sharks were sighted, including one that bit a stand-up paddle board, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced in a statement. Read more

