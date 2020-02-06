Photo: Extreme Endurance
Extreme Endurance: At top, a Shinto priest prays for a group of parishioners before the start of the annual cold-endurance festival in January at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo.
Above, half-naked participants use wooden pots to splash cold water on themselves. Drenching the body in the cold water signifies purifying the soul.
