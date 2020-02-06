8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

More than a dozen events to help you plan your week ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

>> Sergio Mendes: Brazilian producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist is a three-time Grammy Award winner. His album “Herb Alpert Presents Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011. Mendes’ hits include “Mas Que Nada,” “Real in Rio” and “Never Gonna Let You Go.” 8 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, Blue Note Hawaii. $65-$115. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com/show

THURSDAY

>> Rob Scheps Core-Tet: Jazz combo with Scheps, a tenor saxophonist. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $15. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Paul Izak Trio with Jenny Yim: Izak sings folk, blues, rock and reggae music while playing the harmonica and guitar. Yim is a singer and guitarist. Yim performs at 7:30 p.m., Paul Izak Trio at 8:10 p.m., HB Social Club. $5. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

>> Hawaii Slam’s First Thursdays: Poetry competition hosted by international poet laureate, Kealoha. 7:30 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. $3-$5. 946-1343, 387-9664, hawaiislam.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

>> Fifth Annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo: With displays and information from medical professionals, Hawaii dispensaries, grow supplies and vendors. 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $5-$20. hawaiicannabisexpo.com/

FRIDAY

>> Island Dance Party — Benefit For the Lahui Foundation: Kaukaohu and DJ Sena perform; contests, raffles and prizes available. The Lahui Foundation serves communities of Hawaii by providing funds for the protection and preservation of culture and ‘aina. 7 p.m., Surfer, The Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. $20. 21+. turtlebayresort.com

>> “Cowboys Astronomer” and “Led Zeppelin” at the Hokulani Imaginarium: With “Cowboys Astronomer,” narrated by cowboy poet Baxter Black, the audience is transported to the Western outdoors, listening to star legends, Native American legends and cowboy tales around the campfire; 7 p.m. Musical presentation “Led Zeppelin”; 8:15 p.m. Hokulani Imaginarium, Windward Community College. $6-$8. 235-7433, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu

SATURDAY

>> Hawaii Beer Fest — Winter Edition 2020: Choose from more than 100 craft and draft beers, ciders and hard seltzers, with food and retail booths, games and DJs. 5-9 p.m., Hawaii Convention Center rooftop. $55, $75 VIP. 21+. hawaiibeerfest.com

>> “The Love(less) Cafe”: Cabaret-style variety show with live music, song, tap dance and drinking games; Ruth Shiroma Foster and Becky McGarvey team up to present songs of love lost and loving the single life. 8 p.m., The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $20-$25. 521-2903, eventbrite.com

>> Chardonnay: Hawaii reggae artist. 9 p.m., Surfer, The Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. turtlebayresort.com

>> The Elevations Hawaii’s Valentine’s Special — “In the Key of Love”: Groove with this eight-piece vintage soul band. 9 p.m., NextDoor, 43 N. Hotel St. $10. 18+. 330-5016, theelevations.com

>> Andrew Schulz with Mark Gagnon: New York comedian Andrew Schulz is joined by online sensation Mark Gagnon. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

SUNDAY

>> Windward Choral Society’s “Peace Like a River” Concert: A celebration of African-American gospels and spirituals. 4-5:30 p.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 920 Keolu Drive. Admission is by donation. thewind wardchoralsociety.org

>> ‘Iolani Performing Arts Presents Concerto Concert: ‘Iolani Ochestras 4 and 5 and soloists will perform. 4 p.m., Hawaii Theatre Center, 1130 Bethel St. $5-$12. 528-0506, hawaiitheatre.com

>> Aloha Home Market’s Aloha is For Lovers Market: With 80+ furniture makers, artisans, jewelers, clothing designers and crafters, keiki events, live entertainment and food. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the covered lot at 340 Ulunui St. 782-7576, alohahomemarket.com

MONDAY

>> Ginai’s “Gone But Not Forgotten”: Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner will perform the music of Nancy Wilson, Lena Horn and Carmen McRae. Part of Manoa Valley Theatre’s Music and Comedy Series. 7:30 p.m., Manoa Valley Theatre, 2833 East Manoa Road. $35-$40. 988-6131, tickets.vendini.com

TUESDAY

>> Senior Valentine Dance — “Love Will Keep Us Together”: 51st annual event, sponsored by the Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation and open to all, with the Royal Hawaiian Band and dancers from senior clubs island-wide. 9 a.m.-noon, Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. honolulu.gov/parks

>> Rich Crandall Trio’s “The Glory of Love” — A Valentine’s Concert: Crandall (piano), Bruce Hamada (bass) and Stacey Tangonan (drums) play jazz. 7:30-10 p.m., Studio 909, 909 Kapiolani Blvd. $15. 941-3759, 722-9025, music-formats.com