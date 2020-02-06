To Do: Carol Burnett, TLC, Mariah Carey, Super American Circus

FEB. 14-18
Hawaii Opera Theatre presents Mozart’s clever comedy “The Marriage of Figaro.” The Count’s lustful advances toward his maidservant Susanna take on a new light in this era of #MeToo.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $34-$135 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
FEB. 15
’90’s girl group TLC, with huge hits like “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” makes a post-Valentine’s Day appearance.
8 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / $69-$249 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
FEB. 28-MARCH 1
It’s called the Super American Circus, but it’s got acts from all over the world. See daredevil acrobats, clowns, jugglers, talented performers and more.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1 / Blaisdell Arena / $16-$65 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000
MARCH 6-7
You know you’re a legend when they name an award for you when you’re still alive. So it is with the great Carol Burnett, for whom the Golden Globes named its lifetime achievement award.
7:30 p.m. March 6-7 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $65-$175, ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000
MARCH 10
Mariah Carey has had more No. 1 singles than anyone except the Beatles.
Blaisdell Arena / $65.75 to $255.75 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000
TICKER:
>> Joan Osborne asked “What if God was one of us?” Find out 8 p.m. March 21, Hawaii Theatre. $78-$98. hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506
>> John Prine, one of the finest songwriters of the last 40 years, comes to town with his new album, “Tree of Forgiveness.” 8 p.m. March 25, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $59.50-$99.50. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000
