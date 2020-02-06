College dreams take flight for prep athletes on signing day

The Top Gun dream lives on for Kaiser Cambra-Cho.

The Saint Louis football player dreamed of becoming a pilot, and his signing with the U.S. Air Force Academy on Wednesday morning brings him one step closer. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety was drawn to play football at the Division I level, but the chance to pursue his dream through the Air Force was the deal maker.

“I had Army and the University of San Diego. I was actually committed to Army, but I ended up changing my mind. I really thought about it,” he said. “My dad is a veteran. He was in the Army (and later Marines) straight out of high school. He told me it’s a much different way of life (in the Air Force) than the other branches. If you’re a pilot, you get placed in better places. You get more rest. You get to be housed in different places like hotels.”

Cambra-Cho was one of more than 45 student-athletes to participate in Education 1st’s signing day ceremony at the Elks Lodge in Waikiki on Wednesday morning.

Before football became a means of gaining a free college education, before the state championships and national rankings for the Crusaders, Cambra-Cho was glued to the big and little screens.

“I’ve always wanted to be a pilot. I watched ‘Top Gun’ a lot as a kid. It kind of appealed to me,” Cambra-Cho said.

The days of height restrictions for potential pilots still exist.

“I talked to a few veterans. They said they measure the length of your torso and legs. It’s not just your height. I have an uncle who is a Blue Angel. He was in the Navy,” Cambra-Cho said. “He talks about how much he loved being a pilot.”

Between classes, duties and football, military life would seem to be regimented and scheduled down to the minute.

“At Air Force, it’s different from other academies. Their military aspect is different. You’re not up running at 5 o’clock, running miles. It’s more so about being smart. You do have physical aspects to it, and practice, but they work with you and they understand that you’re balancing a bunch of different things.”

Cambra-Cho will likely battle for playing time as a nickel corner. He plans on going into engineering or business. It’s a new chapter in a life that he views from a global perspective.

“I love traveling. I like to travel a lot. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel with my mom. She works for Hawaiian Airlines, so she tells me how good the life is,” he said. “I like to go see the world.”

Dubai. Toronto. There are places on Cambra-Cho’s bucket list. There’s also Australia, which he has already visited. And New Zealand.

“I wouldn’t mind living there one day. It’s beautiful,” he said.

For now, Colorado Springs, Colo., will do.

Four-time defending state champion Saint Louis has one of the most decorated defensive units in island history. Signees, including those who are already enrolled in college, include linebackers Jordan Botelho (Notre Dame), Nick Herbig (Wisconsin), Darrell Masaniai (San Diego State) and Lawai Brown (Central Michigan); defensive lineman Stanley McKenzie (California) and safety Kamo‘i Latu (Utah).

Unlike the other five listed, the long wait for for Masaniai lasted until Wednesday.

Masaniai signed with the Aztecs, ending a long, arduous process.

“I feel great. This whole thing is just surreal because it’s always something I dreamed of. I’m super thankful and happy that I can continue on with my football career,” he said.

Masaniai also had offers from Air Force, Army, Hawaii, Navy, Northern Arizona and UNLV. SDSU was consistent, and Air Force was a contender.

“I like the coaches. They really made me feel like I was at home. The coaches took care of me and were straight up with me. They didn’t sugarcoat anything. They didn’t make it seem like it was going to be easy. They told me they would put me to work and they were straight up with me,” he said.

Masaniai will continue to play outside linebacker. He saw some snaps at defensive end for Saint Louis, which won four state titles in a row. When the football season began, there were few offers for him. Masaniai advises young players to be diligent and patient.

“I didn’t get my offers until coming into senior year, so just keep on working because it’ll come. You might not think it, but the opportunities will come. Just keep working hard,” he said.

Hawaii was still in the mix, but the change in coaching staff altered his situation. Nick Rolovich left for Washington State and Hawaii hired Todd Graham, who was not part of the staff.

“I guess it kind of did factor in,” Masaniai said. “I didn’t really get the chance to know the new head coach. I really wanted to. I would’ve considered them if that was the case, but things just went on that way.”

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Nearly 50 student-athletes participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Elks Lodge in Waikiki put on by Education 1st.

BASEBALL

>> Koa Eldredge, Punahou (BYU) (Football and baseball)

>> Joshua Fournier, ‘Iolani (Grinnell College)

>> Logan Luke, ‘Iolani (Rhodes College)

>> Tyler Shimabukuro, Punahou (Lewis & Clark)

>> Michael Yamaguchi, ‘Iolani (Saint Martin’s)

FOOTBALL

>> Hugh Brady, Punahou (Pennsylvania)

>> Kaiser Cambra-Cho, Saint Louis (Air Force)

>> Kayson Castillo, Aiea (Missouri Valley)

>> Koa Eldredge, Punahou (BYU) (Football and baseball)

>> Kieran Gabriel, Kaiser (Missouri Southern State)

>> Alaka’i Gilman, Punahou (Stanford)

>> Liloa Kalima, Farrington (Missouri Southern State)

>> Trevor Kan, ‘Iolani (San Diego)

>> Darrell “Sonny” Masaniai, Saint Louis (San Diego State)

>> Solatoa Moea’i, Punahou (Utah)

>> Jarrin Sato, Punahou (Bates College)

>> Kobey Sula, Farrington (Missouri Valley)

>> Tugase Williams, Farrington (Missouri Southern State)

GOLF

>> Blaze Akana, Kamehameha (Sacramento State)

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Treyden Buder-Nakasone, Punahou (TBA)

>> Jvon Cunningham, Mililani (Tacoma C.C.)

>> Johnnie Dodge, Punahou (Sonoma State)

>> Jordan Fernandez, Mililani (Tacoma C.C.)

>> Dominic Gusman, Punahou (Whitworth)

>> Liam McGehee, Mililani (Whitworth)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Cecilia Jenkins, Mililani (Peninsula College)

>> Marea Lee, ‘Iolani (Swarthmore)

>> Savannah Miranda, Aiea (Chaminade)

>> Leila Mukaigawa, Punahou (Chapman)

>> Sophia Saiki, Mid-Pacific (Cal Lutheran)

>> Mary Shin, ‘Iolani (USC)

SOFTBALL

>> Sydney Kamakaiwi, Maryknoll (Wagner College)

>> Ashanti Martinez, Punahou (Prairie View A&M)

>> Maya Matsubara, Punahou (Colorado State)

>> Micalynn Nacnac (Midland College)

SWIMMING

>> Kyrie Sasaki, Punahou (New York)

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Gannon Chinen, Kamehameha (Alderson Broaddus)

>> Dawson Driskill, Punahou (Vanguard)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Courtney Arume, Hawaii Baptist (Concordia-Irvine)

>> Carlee Cannella, Kamehameha (UNLV)

>> Teani DeFries, Kamehameha (Dartmouth)

>> Jaden Fox, Kalaheo (Oregon Tech)

>> Amariis Garcia, Moanalua (St. John’s)

>> Maluhia Hirahara, Kamehameha (Portland)

>> Chloe Ka’ahanui, Punahou (Quinnipac)

>> Nicole-Nola Namohala, University (Notre Dame de Namur)

>> Marissa Uehara, Hawaii Baptist (Corban)

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Victoria Gacutan, Punahou (Fresno State)