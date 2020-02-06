Hanalani advances in Division II girls basketball bracket

For the second year in a row, Hanalani has played its way into the Division II quarterfinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball Championships. Read more

For the second year in a row, Hanalani has played its way into the Division II quarterfinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball Championships.

Faith Mersburg had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals to lead four Royals in double figures in a 64-29 win over Campbell on Wednesday in the first round at Hilo Civic Center.

Charli-Ann Hires added 15 points, Lishae Scanlan chipped in 13 and Maria Ralar had 11 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench for Hanalani (9-1), which will play No. 3 seed Waimea today at 1 p.m.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 18, Hanalani led by 30 after three quarters. The Royals shot 56.4% (22-for-39) from the field and were 17-for-29 from the free-throw line.

Lauren Poniatowski had 14 points to account for nearly half of Campbell’s scoring total. Julien Parado was the only player to score more than two points for the Sabers (5-9), finishing with nine points and five boards.

Damien 37, McKinley 25

Teresa Anakalea led all scorers with 17 points and the Monarchs (7-5) started the game with a 20-3 run to blow by the Tigers (5-10).

Damien advanced to play No. 1 seed Mid-Pacific in today’s quarterfinals at 3 p.m. The Owls beat the Monarchs 54-41 in the ILH regular season.

Rayshelle Tavai led the Tigers (5-10) with 12 points.

Farrington 44, Lanai 36

Teizya Telefoni had a game-high 12 points to help lead the Governors (8-6) past the Pine Lasses (7-7).

Haley Ostrander scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds in the loss for Lanai.

Farrington moves on to today’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal versus No. 2 seed and BIIF champion Kamehameha-Hawaii.

Hawaii Baptist 54, Hawaii Prep 16

Sasha Phillip recorded a double-double (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Emi Wada scored 12 points as the Eagles (8-2) routed Ka Makani (5-8).

Maja Burdova led Hawaii Prep with seven points.

HBA, the defending state champion, takes on No. 2 seed and MIL champion Seabury Hall (14-0) in today’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal. It’s a rematch of the 2019 state championship which HBA won 43-39.