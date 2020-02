[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

BULLETIN BOARD

Coaching vacancy

Moanalua High. Accepting applications for varsity football head coach. Resumes accepted now through Feb. 21. Send all resumes to Moanalua High School,

Att: Athletic Director or email to

Joel.Kawachi@k12.hi.us.

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I girls state

championships: Quarterfinals–Waiakea vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.; games at Moanalua; Maryknoll vs.

Kahuku, 5 p.m.; King Kekaulike vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.; games at Kalani.

HHSAA Division II girls state

championships: Quarterfinals–Hanalani vs. Waimea, 1 p.m.; Damien vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium. Consolation semifinal–Lanai vs. McKinley, 11 a.m., at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Saint Louis at Damien, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 7 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian

Mission–Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian

Academy, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

TENNIS

College men: Saint Mary’s at Hawaii, time TBA, at UH Tennis Complex.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state

championships: Quarterfinals–Moanalua vs. Konawaena, 1 p.m.; Punahou vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–Waimea vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m., at field 6; Kapaa vs.

Kalaheo, 3 p.m., at field 7; Waianae vs. Kauai, 3 p.m., field 15; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m., at field 8. Also,

consolation semifinals–Seabury Hall vs. Sacred Hearts, 1 p.m, at field 6; Radford vs. Nanakuli, 1 p.m., at field 7; all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic–Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.; Northern Colorado at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational–UC Irvine vs. Concordia

University Irvine, 4 p.m.; Queens at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

Friday

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I girls state

championships: Semifinals–Marynoll/Kahuku winner vs. King Kekaulike/Konawaena winner, 5 p.m.; Waiakea/Lahainaluna winner vs. Moanalua/‘Iolani winner, 7 p.m.; Fifth-place semifinals–Maryknoll/Kahuku loser vs. King Kekaulike/Konawaena loser, 1 p.m.; Waiakea/Lahainaluna loser vs. Moanalua/‘Iolani loser, 3 p.m.; all games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Division II girls state

championships: Semifinals–Hanalani/Waimea winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/Seaburry Hall winner, 5 p.m.; Farrington/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Damien/Mid-Pacific winner, 7 p.m.; Fifth-place semifinals–Hanalani/Waimea loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Seaburry Hall loser, 1 p.m.; Farrington/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Damien/Mid-Pacific loser, 3 p.m.; Consolation semifinal–Campbell vs. Hawaii Prep, 11 a.m.; all games at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.

DIVING

ILH Last Chance: site TBA, time TBA.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate,

all day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state

championships: Semifinals–Moanalua/Konawaena winner vs. Kamehameha-Maui/Kamehameha winner, 5 p.m.; Punahou/King Kekaulike winner vs. Pearl City/Mililani winner, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Punahou/King Kekaulike loser vs. Pearl City/Mililani loser, 3 p.m., at field 8; Moanalua/Konawaena loser vs. Kamehameha-Maui/Kamehameha loser, 3 p.m., at field 7; all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA Division II girls state

championships: Semifinals–

Kamehameha-Hawaii/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Waianae/Kauai winner, 1 p.m.; Kapaa/Kalaheo winner vs. Waimea/Hawaii Prep winner, 3 p.m.; both matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Kamehameha-Hawaii/Mid-Pacific loser vs. Waianae/Kauai loser, 3 p.m., at field 6; Kapaa/Kalaheo loser vs. Waimea/Hawaii Prep loser, 3 p.m., at field 15; all matches at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic–Iowa State vs. Northern Colorado, noon; Memphis vs. Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.; Iowa State at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Memphis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational–UC Irvine vs. Queens, 4 p.m.; Concordia at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

TENNIS

College men

Hawaii 6, St. Mary’s 1

Wednesday

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

1. Andre Ilagan (UH) def. James Watt (SMC) 6-4, 6-1

2. Lucas Labruinie (UH) def. Felipe Rincon (SMC) 6-2, 6-4

3. Blaz Seric (UH) def. Karlo Divkovic (SMC) 6-4, 6-2

4. Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Abhishek Bastola (SMC) 6-3, 6-3

5. Matis Bot (SMC) def. Simao Telo Alves (UH), score not reported

6. Tristan Martins (UH) def. Boris Reckow (SMC) 6-1, 1-6, 6-4

Doubles

1. Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH) def. James Watt/Boris Reckow (SMC) 6-2

2. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Abhishek Bastola/Felipe Rincon (SMC) 6-3

3. Chia-Hua Lu/Simao Telo Alves (UH) def. Matis Bot/Karlo Divkovic (SMC) 7-5

ATP Cordoba Open

Wednesday

At Cordoba, Argentina

Men’s Singles, Round of 16

Andrej Martin, Slovakia, def. Carlos

Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Pablo Cuevas (6), Uruguay, def. Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Guido Pella (2), Argentina, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel

Behar, Uruguay, def. Sander Gille and

Joran Vliegen (2), Belgium, 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Fabrice Martin (1), France, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner (3), Brazil, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

ATP World Tour Montpellier

Wednesday

At Montpellier, France

Men’s Singles, Round of 32

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-0, 6-7 (7), 6-0.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Ugo Humbert (8), France, 6-4, 6-1.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Singles, Round of 16

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Grigor Dimitrov (4), Bulgaria, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Denis Shapovalov (3), Canada, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Julian Knowle and Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-1, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Kevin Krawietz (1), Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Ante Pavic, Croatia, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

ATP World Tour Pune

Wednesday

At Pune, India

Men’s Singles, Round of 32

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Sasikumar Mukund, India, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Singles, Round of 16

Ricardas Berankis (2), Lithuania, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Salvatore Caruso (7), Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Yuichi Sugita (5), Japan, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, walkover.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Stefano Travaglia (3), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Robin Haase (1), Netherlands, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Action 18, Lokahi 3

Aikane 20, Na Pueo 1

Bad Company 15, Pearl Harbor 7

Fat Katz 15, Makules 4

Hawaiians 15, Na Kahuna 1

Hikina 15, Yankees 14

Hui Ohana 17, Sportsmen 5

Waipio 15, Golden Eagles 2

Zen 10, Firehouse 9