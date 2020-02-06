Waimea wins shootout to advance in Division II girls soccer state tournament

After beating Honokaa on Jan. 27 just to get into the 12-team girls state soccer Division II field, Waimea will continue its stay on Oahu into the quarterfinal round. Read more

After beating Honokaa on Jan. 27 just to get into the 12-team girls state soccer Division II field, Waimea will continue its stay on Oahu into the quarterfinal round.

Waimea (3-6-3) capped first-round play by defeating Sacred Hearts (2-9-1) 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout on Wednesday in The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The Menehune took the lead in the 17th minute on a goal by Jaidah Ahun. The Lancers responded as Alena Schenk tied the match at 1 in the 65th minute. Two goals in the 75th minute, one by Schenk and the other by Waimea’s Jenessa Freitas, provided the scoring through the second half and two overtime periods.

Waimea won the shootout 3-1 and moved on to face top-seeded and BIIF champion Hawaii Prep (11-1-0) today at 3 p.m. on field 6.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 6, Radford 0

Kastle Lyman (10th minute, 61st) and Nanaea Wong Yuen (60th, 69th) each scored two goals, while teammates Chenoa Frederick (1st) and Tabitha Pacheco (68th) also scored as the Warriors (6-5-2) routed the Rams (4-9-1).

Kamehameha-Hawaii faces No. 3 seed and ILH champion Mid-Pacific (6-4-0) today at 3 p.m. on field 8.

Kapaa 1, Seabury Hall 0, 2OT

A scoreless match and first overtime period was quickly decided in the second overtime period as Tori Ishikawa scored the game winner in the 91st minute to lift the Warriors (8-4-1) over the Spartans (1-9-0) of the MIL. The win gave the Kauai Interscholastic Federation three of the eight representatives in today’s quarterfinal round.

Kapaa takes on No. 4 seed and OIA champion Kalaheo (4-7-0) today at 3 p.m. on field 7.

Waianae 2, Nanakuli 1

Two first-half goals by Talith Melendres (33rd, 35th) gave the Seariders all the scoring they needed as they held off the Golden Hawks. Lexus Kotrys got Nanakuli (3-9-1) on the board in the 61st minute.

Waianae squares off against No. 2 seed and KIF champion Kauai (11-0-0) today at 3 p.m. on field 15.