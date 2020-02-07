Hawaii dries out with cool, clear weather

Just in time for the weekend — and the Punahou Carnival — the islands are drying out after a wet Thursday with a spell of cool, brisk weather courtesy of northerly winds. However, a high surf advisory is in effect for most islands.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for most islands through 6 p.m. Saturday. The advisory covers the north and west shores of Kauai County and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect surf of 10 to 15 feet today, rising to 15 to 20 feet Saturday.

A cold front that brought wet weather to the islands has passed the Big Island and is leaving the state in a brisk northerly flow, weather officials said. The forecast for Honolulu today is sunny with highs of 72 to 77 degrees with cool, northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures tonight are expected to dip as low as 57 degrees with mostly clear conditions and some scattered showers after midnight.

However, an area of low pressure is expected to develop northeast of the islands late Sunday into Monday and could lead to very windy conditions for some areas and increased showers, forecasters said.

Additionally, a winter storm warning is in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala through noon today. Deep moisture along a cold front over Maui and the Big Island promises to deliver periods of snow and freezing rain.

Weather officials expect freezing rain and additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the summits, which were blanketed with snow overnight.