Off the News: Survey puts Ige in the doghouse

Hardly surprising but still disconcerting, Hawaii Gov. David Ige is tied in last place as the nation’s most unpopular governor. The new survey by financial website 247wallst.com says Ige’s 32% approval rating is tied with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s as the lowest in the U.S. — this, despite Hawaii’s low jobless rate.

The polling was done in the last quarter of 2019, amid nearly-daily headlines of Ige and the state failing to resolve the heated standoff over the Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea. Sadly that situation still exists, with no apparent resolution in sight. Hawaii’s citizens, let alone those who voted for Ige, deserve better leadership from its top elected leader.

Illegal fireworks may go to the dogs

Since 2011, with the exception of firecrackers purchased with a permit, fireworks have been banned on Oahu. But it’s clear that the ban has failed to curb illegal aerials and other black-market fireworks. The latest enforcement try: House Bill 1810, which would require sheriff’s deputies — accompanied by explosive-sniffing dogs — to randomly inspect incoming shipping containers in a program funded through a new $1 charge on the estimated 300,000 containers that arrive in Hawaii annually from the mainland. Even with super-sniffers on the job, it’s hard to imagine this program putting a stop to the usual New Year’s and July Fourth revelry.