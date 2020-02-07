comscore Rainbow Wahine grind out another win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine grind out another win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Hawaii women’s basketball team kept its winning streak intact all the same. Read more

Previous Story
Waimea wins shootout to advance in Division II girls soccer state tournament

Scroll Up