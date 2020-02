[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I girls state

championships: Semifinals–Kahuku vs. Konawaena, 5 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Iolani, 7 p.m.; Fifth-place semifinals–Maryknoll vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; Lahainaluna vs. Moanalua, 3 p.m.; all games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Division II girls state

championships: Semifinals–Hanalani vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Mid-Pacific, 7 p.m.; Fifth-place semifinals–Waimea vs. Seabury Hall, 1 p.m.; Farrington vs. Damien, 3 p.m.; Consolation semifinal–Campbell vs. Hawaii Prep, 11 a.m.; all games at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.

DIVING

ILH Last Chance: site TBA, time TBA.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate,

all day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state

championships: Semifinals–Konawaena vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; King Kekaulike vs. Pearl City, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Punahou vs. Mililani, 3 p.m., at field 8; Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 3 p.m., at field 7; all matches at Waipio.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Semifinals–Mid-Pacific vs. Kauai, 1 p.m.; Kapaa vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.; both matches at Waipio. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Waianae, 3 p.m., at field 6; Kalaheo vs. Waimea, 3 p.m., at field 15; all matches at Waipio.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic–Iowa State vs. Northern Colorado, noon; Memphis vs. Northern Colorado, 2:30 p.m.; Iowa State at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Memphis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational–UC Irvine vs. Queens, 4 p.m.; Concordia at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

American Basketball Association: Hawai Swish vs. San Diego Surf, 7:30 p.m. at Moanalua Gym.

HHSAA Division I girls state championship: Championship (teams TBA), 7 p.m.; Third-place (teams TBA), 5 p.m.; Fifth-place (teams TBA), 3 p.m.; all games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Championship (teams TBA), 7 p.m.; Third-place (teams TBA), 5 p.m.; Fifth-place (teams TBA), 3 p.m.; Consolation (teams TBA), 1 p.m.; all games at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Mid-Pacific at Damien, 1 p.m..

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, University at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Hanalani–Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m.; Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Championship–teams tba, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium; Third-place–teams tba, 3 p.m., at field 8; Fifth-place–teams tba, 3 p.m., at field 7; all matches at Waipio.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Championship–teams tba, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium; Third-place–teams tba, 3 p.m., at field 17; Fifth-place–teams tba, 3 p.m., at field 15; all matches at Waipio.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic–Seed 3 vs. Seed 2, 10 a.m.; Seed 4 vs. Seed 1, noon; Third place, 2 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational–Queens vs. Concordia, 4 p.m.; UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH championships: at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA state championships

Division I girls, Quarterfinals

Konawaena 1, Moanalua 0

Goal Scorers—Kona: Zane Garrigan.

King Kekaulike 1, Punahou 0

Goal Scorers—KK: Kaehukai Kaaihue.

Pearl City 2, Mililani 1

Goal Scorers—PC: Soraya Santos, Kaila Takai. Mil: Jacey Jicha.

Kamehameha 1, Kamehameha-Maui 0

Goal Scorers—KS: Kalia Kalua

Division II girls, Quarterfinals

Hawaii Prep 6, Waimea 0

Goal Scorers—Isabella Police 2, Kahala Erskine, Makana Blake, Alianna West, Malia Brost.

Kapaa 2, Kalaheo 0

Goal Scorers—Kap: Nai’a Burkhart, Kalista Brigante.

Kauai 12, Waianae 0

Goal Scorers—Kai: Brianna Ehia 2, Eyrka Napoleon 2, Kaleonahe Bukoski 2, Mia Takekuma, Kassidie Bukoski, Macy Melchor, Jessica Hreljac, Adrianna Hernandez, Audrey Yukimura.

Mid-Pacific 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2

Goal Scorers—MPI: MacKenzie Nitta 2, Kate Nakamura, Rainah Draper. KSH: Sophia Wilson, Chenoa Frederick

Consolation, semifinals

Sacred Hearts 4, Seabury Hall 1

Goal Scorers—SHA: Alena Schenk 3, own goal. Sea: Elly Swartz.

Radford 2, Nanakuli 1, PK

Goal Scorers—Rad: Kaelyn Mole. Nan: Kasi Amaral.