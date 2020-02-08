Search resumes for missing 20-year-old swimmer at Waimea Bay

The Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department have resumed search this morning for a missing woman swept out to sea at Waimea Bay on Friday.

Beachgoers reported Swedish visitor Hannah Wanerskog, 20, had jumped off the rocks at Waimea Bay and got caught in the current.

She was reportedly last seen treading water at 6:30 p.m., a fire official said.

The weather at Waimea Bay this morning was breezy with scattered showers and 11 mph winds.

A high-surf advisory was in effect this morning for the north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau and Molokai, and north shores of Maui. Forecasters said surf would reach between 15 and 20 feet along the north shores.