comscore Ocean Watch: Opae ula appear like magic from caverns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Opae ula appear like magic from caverns

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

If you dig it, they will come. Opae ula, that is. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 41 months for 7-Eleven robberies

Scroll Up