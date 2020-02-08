Caiyle Kaupu helps lift Konawaena past Kahuku
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Caiyle Kaupu would’ve been content with a few buckets, a few boards and a big semifinal win for her Konawaena Wildcats.
Instead, with Kahuku’s lockdown defense facing the Big Island Interscholastic Federation champions, Kaupu went into hyperdrive. The senior poured in 37 points — one short of the state-tournament record set by Kamehameha’s Kalina Obrey in 2019 — as second-seeded Konawaena overwhelmed third-seeded Kahuku 56-39 in the semifinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Blaisdell Arena.
“I think my mom will cry,” Kaupu said after the game, before the Wildcats went to meet their families. “My dad will give me money.”
Konawaena (23-3) will meet ‘Iolani tonight for the state crown. The Wildcats have won nine of the past 16 state titles.
Kaupu’s performance was efficient and timely. In the quarterfinals on Thursday, she started slowly, missing her first half-dozen shots against King Kekaulike and finished with just six points. It was a reversal on Friday as she shot 17-for-20 from the field and 3-for-4 at the foul line and also had four steals.
“She was ready. After last night’s game, when you don’t play as smart or hard and kind of give up, you can play harder and get your teammates involved,” Wildcats coach Bobbie Awa said. “She learned from that.”
Kahuku (18-8) saw its 14-game win streak come to an end. Maya Claytor led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. All-State guard Leiah Naeata was held scoreless, but had four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
“I’m just proud of the girls. To bring the program this far, our ultimate goal is to win states. In four seasons, we were able to raise the bar for the next group of girls,” Lady Raiders coach Latoya Wily said.
Kaupu hit seven of her first eight shots, including a turnaround one-hander in the paint to give Konawaena a 19-17 lead in the second quarter. By halftime, she had 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting and the Wildcats led 26-22.
By the end of the third, Kaupu had scored a whopping 14 points in the quarter and had 32 for the game. Konawaena led 42-33 entering the final period.
By the time Kaupu departed with 50.9 seconds left in the game, she had 37 points and Konawaena led 55-38.