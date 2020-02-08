Caiyle Kaupu helps lift Konawaena past Kahuku

Caiyle Kaupu would’ve been content with a few buckets, a few boards and a big semifinal win for her Konawaena Wildcats. Read more

Caiyle Kaupu would’ve been content with a few buckets, a few boards and a big semifinal win for her Konawaena Wildcats.

Instead, with Kahuku’s lockdown defense facing the Big Island Interscholastic Federation champions, Kaupu went into hyperdrive. The senior poured in 37 points — one short of the state-tournament record set by Kamehameha’s Kalina Obrey in 2019 — as second-seeded Konawaena overwhelmed third-seeded Kahuku 56-39 in the semifinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Blaisdell Arena.

“I think my mom will cry,” Kaupu said after the game, before the Wildcats went to meet their families. “My dad will give me money.”

Konawaena (23-3) will meet ‘Iolani tonight for the state crown. The Wildcats have won nine of the past 16 state titles.

>> PHOTOS: Kahuku vs. Konawaena

Kaupu’s performance was efficient and timely. In the quarterfinals on Thursday, she started slowly, missing her first half-dozen shots against King Kekaulike and finished with just six points. It was a reversal on Friday as she shot 17-for-20 from the field and 3-for-4 at the foul line and also had four steals.

“She was ready. After last night’s game, when you don’t play as smart or hard and kind of give up, you can play harder and get your teammates involved,” Wildcats coach Bobbie Awa said. “She learned from that.”

Kahuku (18-8) saw its 14-game win streak come to an end. Maya Claytor led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. All-State guard Leiah Naeata was held scoreless, but had four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

“I’m just proud of the girls. To bring the program this far, our ultimate goal is to win states. In four seasons, we were able to raise the bar for the next group of girls,” Lady Raiders coach Latoya Wily said.

Against Konawaena’s man defense, Kahuku opened a 14-11 lead, getting a 25-foot trey from Claytor at the buzzer after a steal by Tati Kamae.

Konawaena switched to a 2-3 matchup zone and Kahuku went into an offensive rut in the second quarter. The Lady Raiders shot 3-for-5 from the field in the second, but committed five turnovers.

Kaupu hit seven of her first eight shots, including a turnaround one-hander in the paint to give Konawaena a 19-17 lead in the second quarter. By halftime, she had 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting and the Wildcats led 26-22.

The Wildcats shot 75% from the field (12-for-16) by the break, but also had eight turnovers. Claytor scored seven points in the second quarter (10 in the first half) to keep the Lady Raiders close.

Kahuku shot 47% in the first half (8-for-17) and had seven steals, but also committed nine turnovers.

Kahuku stuck with man defense and Kaupu made them pay. She hit two foul shots and two more buckets in the paint, including a brute takeaway from Kalamela Liua to open Konawaena’s lead to 34-25 with 4:40 left in the third stanza.

By the end of the third, Kaupu had scored a whopping 14 points in the quarter and had 32 for the game. Konawaena led 42-33 entering the final period.

Kahuku switched Naeata to cover Kaupu in the post. It didn’t change Konawaena’s momentum, as the Wildcats continued to run their plays methodically. With 6:03 left, Kaupu hit the foul shot on an and-1 and Konawaena had its biggest margin yet, 47-33. Naeata picked up two fouls trying to cover Kaupu.

The Wildcats generally traded buckets with the Lady Raiders from that point, with Kaliana Salazar-Harrell and Grace Hing scoring on cuts to the basket off elbow screens.

By the time Kaupu departed with 50.9 seconds left in the game, she had 37 points and Konawaena led 55-38.