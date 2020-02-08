Girls soccer Division II semifinals: Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa; Kauai vs. Mid-Pacific

The Ka Makani are going for their seventh D-II state championship in a row; Kauai is in the D-II final for the second time. Read more

Hawaii Prep 3, Kapaa 0

Isabella Police (1st minute), Riley Sohriakoff (59th) and Kahele Walsh (79th) scored goals for Ka Makani, who are going for their seventh D-II state championship in a row.

Top-seeded Hawaii Prep (13-1), the BIIF champion, can get koa trophy No. 7 if it can beat Kauai tonight.

The Warriors (9-5-1) failed in their bid to get into the title game for the first time since 2017.

Kauai 2, Mid-Pacific 1

The second-seeded and KIF champion Red Raiders (13-0) rallied to advance to the D-II championship game, thanks to late goals by Noe Kaya (72nd minute) and Eyrka Napoleon (79th).

Kauai is in the D-II final for the second time. The Red Raiders also made it this far in 2011.

The third-seeded Owls (7-5) from the ILH, who won D-II titles three straight times from 2011 to ’13 and finished as runners-up in ’14 and ’15, were bounced from championship contention. They took an early lead when Ashley Okinaka scored in the 16th minute.