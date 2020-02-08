King Kekaulike shuts out Pearl City to reach the final for first time
- By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
King Kekaulike is going to the title game. Finally.
Read more
Na Alii dispatched Pearl City 2-0 on Friday night in the Division I semifinals of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships.
Tonight, a bigger task awaits. The third-seeded MIL champions get the prize of facing top-seeded ILH champion Kamehameha, which is going for its second straight crown.
After a scoreless first half, Na Alii (11-0-1) started to put the pedal down. Pearl City’s drives in space got fewer and fewer. King Kekaulike, meanwhile, began finding some room.
The breakthrough came in the 65th minute, when Leiala Aruda powered through the Chargers defense and beat goalkeeper Jo-Zayah Iriarte.
It didn’t take long for Na Alii to strike again. Eight minutes later, Teani Arakawa threaded the needle with a lead pass to Madelyn Dougherty, who found the back of the net to make it 2-0 to all but seal the victory.
A year ago, King Kekaulike advanced to the semifinals for the first time in school history before being eliminated by Kamehameha 6-0.
Na Alii will take another shot at the Warriors tonight.
“Our ladies have that one more game in mind,” Na Alii coach Gundi Dancil said. “When we played them last year, we were a young team with one senior. This is pretty much the same team that played in that game last year.”
For Pearl City (12-4-1), the fifth-place team out of the OIA, the run to a possible sixth state D-I title is over.
“They outplayed us in the last 20 minutes of the game,” Chargers coach Frank Baumholtz III said. “It comes down to fundamentals. When the pressure is on, we gotta do what we do in practice. If you don’t, you end up losing. We just got outplayed, period.”