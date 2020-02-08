Hawaii women’s basketball team sweeps road trip, wins fifth straight game

The Hawaii women’s basketball team earned its longest winning streak since the 2015-16 season — five straight — with a 63-51 win at UC Santa Barbara today.

Guard Julissa Tago scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, her sixth 20-point game of the season, and center Lauren Rewers came off the bench to match her season best of 16 points.

UH (13-10, 7-3 Big West) remained in second place in the conference with six regular-season games remaining.

UCSB freshman center Ila Lane, the second-leading rebounder in the country at 12.9 per game, had 10 points and 12 rebounds by halftime and finished with 20 points and 15 boards.

UH turned the game in the second quarter, holding the Gauchos (9-13, 4-5) to three points in the period. It was 26-23 at halftime.

Courtney Middap hit a running, left-handed hook shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer for a 42-35 lead.

A spurt by Tago pushed the lead back to 10 early in the fourth. The Gauchos cut it to five, but Tago kept up the onslaught. She had 11 points in the final period.

Rewers hit back-to-back 3s for a 53-44 lead with under five minutes left.

UH swept the difficult Central California coast road trip for the second straight year.