Wind advisory in effect this afternoon for Oahu, Kauai

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory for the islands of Oahu and Kauai from 3 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Monday.

According to forecasters, winds will pick up from the northwest and reach 25-30 mph with localized gusts of up to 45 mph this afternoon. The strongest winds are blowing “near mountains, gaps and where winds blow downslope from higher terrain,” according to the NWS.

The NWS says affected areas will include Lihue, Princeville, Poipu, Waimea, Hanapepe, Kokee State Park, Honolulu, Waikiki, Hawaii Kai, Kapolei, Nanakuli, Makaha, Haleiwa, Waialua, Kahuku, Punaluu, Laie, Kailua, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, Mililani, Wahiawa, Pearl City, and Makakilo.

Authorities advise motorists to use caution when driving in areas affected by high winds. Trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose outdoor objects should be secured to keep them from being blown around by strong winds.