Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
COMMUNITY
>> Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Kalana Pakui Building for a public hearing on Costco Wholesale Corp.’s special management area permit request for construction of a five-island expansion of its fueling facility in Kahului.
>> Mayor Michael Victorino will deliver his 2020 State of the County address at 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Maui Community Park Gymnasium. The public can attend or watch live on Akaku Maui Community Media Channel 53 and akaku.org.
>> Department of Public Works will hold a community meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lahaina Civic Center to discuss work needed to repair damage to makai side of Front Street from wave action and saltwater spray. In the Dickenson-Lahainaluna section, a sea wall, sidewalk, railing, planters, benches and bollards are in need of repair; between Papalaua and Baker streets, boulders fronting a sea wall have been displaced. Info: 270-7745.
>> Philippine Consulate outreach: Online reservations are being taken for Philippine Consulate mobile outreach on Maui for passport renewal, dual citizenship, authentication and other consular services Feb. 22-23 at Maui County Business Resource Center in the Maui Mall. All applicants, regardless of age, must register for an appointment at eventbrite.com (search “Philippine Consulate”). Info: 270-7791.
>> Native Hawaiian Plant Society talk: Martin Frye of Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project will discuss seabirds as ecosystem engineers, increasing seabird colonies and imperiled flora and fauna, at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Pukalani. Cost: Free.
>> AARP caregiver workshop: Learn about common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, intervention options, local resources and more, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium, Wailuku. Cost: Free. Info: jboland@aarp.org.
>> Akaku Upstairs: Jonathan Starr and Helen Nielsen discuss plans for a new hotel in Wailuku town at a free salon session at 6 p.m. Thursday, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554; walk-ins welcome.
>> Tax clinics: Goodwill Hawaii is offering free tax filing services for low-income individuals or households who earned $56,000 or less in 2019 and do not own a home or business. Clinics are being held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month at Goodwill office, 250 Alamaha St., Suite N-16B, Kahului. Info and appointments: higoodwill.org or 836-0313.
MUSIC
>> Chamber Music Series: Maui Chamber Orchestra presents “Music for Four Voices at 3 p.m. today at Kihei Baptist Chapel. Cost: $30 ($20 seniors, $10 students). Info: mauichamberorchestra.org.
>> Vince Esquire Band: The blues-rock band plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $25, $30.
>> Artist 2 Artist: Henry Kapono’s talk-story and jam session with Johnny Valentine starts 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.
>> Gryffin: EDM DJ and remix master Dan Griffith spins for Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m. Friday at MACC’s Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard. Cost: $45-$55.
>> Geri Valdriz: Steel guitar master is joined by Kevin Brown, Kawika Kamai and others at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $10. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.
SCREEN
>> World Whale Film Festival: Pacific Whale Foundation’s Greg Kaufman biopic “A Voice for Whales” is one of the short films to be screened at 7 p.m. Friday at Iao Theater, Wailuku. Cost: $10, $20. Info: mauionstage.com.
COMEDY
>> Craig Gass: “A Special Valentine’s Day” show with the actor-comedian and friends at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $20. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.
EXHIBITS
>> “The Woodworker’s Journey, Concept to Creation”: New works by 25 artists from Hawaii and the mainland on display at MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Feb. 23. Observe & Play Family Day from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday with hands-on art fun. Free admission.
Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org.
