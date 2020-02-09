comscore Kokua Line: ‘Gold star’ ID card poses dilemma for older drivers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: ‘Gold star’ ID card poses dilemma for older drivers

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If your Hawaii driver’s license is valid, you can use it for driving in Hawaii, regardless of whether it has the star signifying compliance with the REAL ID Act, a federal anti-terrorism law. Read more

