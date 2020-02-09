Senate committee OKs curb on gun magazines

On Friday, a state Senate committee agreed in moving out bills that would ban high-capacity rifle magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Read more

A state Senate committee on Friday agreed with two previous House committees in moving out bills that would ban high-capacity rifle magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition and another requiring gun owners to prove they own a registered firearm before they can buy ammunition.

The Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs on Friday also agreed with the joint House Committee on Public Safety, Veterans and Military Affairs and House Committee on Judiciary, which abandoned a bill on Thursday that would have made it a petty misdemeanor to possess a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

But the Senate committee disagreed with the two House committees that approved a bill Thursday that would make it a Class C felony to purchase, manufacture or obtain parts that could be assembled into a firearm with no serial number.

House Bill 1733 will go to the full House.

Out of the four other gun-related bills voted on Friday by the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs, senators also:

>> Passed Senate Bill 2437, with amendments, which repeals the ban on electric guns.

>> Moved out Senate Bill 3054, with amendments, that would make it a petty misdemeanor to fail to register firearms that are sent out of Hawaii.

>> Approved Senate Bill 2518, with amendments, which establishes the Attorney General’s authority to grant licenses to carry concealed or unconcealed firearms.

>> Deferred Senate Bill 3053, which would have prohibited .50-caliber guns.

