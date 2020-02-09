comscore Damien tops Mid-Pacific in ILH boys basketball playoff to get into states | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Damien tops Mid-Pacific in ILH boys basketball playoff to get into states

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Damien boys basketball team withstood a major rally by Mid-Pacific for a 58-54 win to secure a state-tournament berth in Division I. Read more

