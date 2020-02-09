Hanalani holds off Mid-Pacific to win first state girls D-II basketball title

Two months after a regular-season loss to Mid-Pacific kept Hanalani from winning an ILH championship, the Royals made history on the biggest stage. Read more

Hanalani won its first state championship since joining the HHSAA in 2000 with a 40-37 victory over those same Owls in the Division II final of the Snapple/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships on Saturday night at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

Sophomore Lishae Scanlan, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and made two free throws down the stretch to help the Royals close the game on a 7-3 run to win the title.

“We thank the Lord that we could represent our Christian school in Mililani and all of our parents and families of our team,” Hanalani coach Charles Hiers said in a phone interview after buying steaks to treat the team. “It was a dogfight back and forth. We had some key defensive stops and some key defensive rebounds for being a young team and some timely free throws.”

Unseeded after finishing a game behind undefeated Mid-Pacific in the regular season, the Royals needed a last-second, and-1 layup by Faith Mersburg to beat KIF champion Waimea in the quarterfinals.

A 10-point win over Hawaii Baptist got Hanalani into an all-ILH final as the league took home the title for the fourth time in the past five years.

The Royals lost 45-42 to MPI in the regular season but were careful with the ball in the rematch. Hanalani (12-1) turned it over only five times while forcing 17 turnovers by the Owls (11-1).

“We kept it simple and we were just trying to work some clock and protect the ball,” Hiers said. “Our theme for the week was be disciplined. Be disciplined in our emotions, be disciplined on defense and be disciplined with your job on offense.

Maria Ralar had 10 points for Hanalani and Tatem Foster finished with six points and 11 rebounds.

The Owls led 34-33 with four minutes remaining when Jacie Nava’s jumper gave Hanalani a 35-34 lead. MPI was held without a point until a meaningless 3 by Madisyn Sagawa as time expired.

Hiers kept the team over by his bench in the final seconds, allowing Mid-Pacific an open shot knowing the game was over.

“This was a great team win from top to bottom,” he said.

Sagawa finished 6-for-18 from the field and scored a game-high 15 points. Paige Fahrni added six points and 12 rebounds for the Owls, who last won the D-II state title in 2017.

Hanalani earned the win despite going 0-for-8 from the 3-point line and 12-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Mid-Pacific outrebounded Hanalani 42-33.

Mersburg, a freshman, made the all-tournament team for the Royals, as did Sagawa and Fahrni from the Owls.