comscore Rainbow Wahine power over Northern Colorado to earn doubleheader split | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rainbow Wahine power over Northern Colorado to earn doubleheader split

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii softball team won 9-0 over Northern Colorado in the third-place game of the Paradise Classic on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020

Scroll Up