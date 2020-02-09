comscore ‘Iolani goes back-to-back in girls state Division I basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani goes back-to-back in girls state Division I basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Lily Wahinekapu scored 20 points and triggered ‘Iolani’s defense with five steals as the Raiders defended their state title with a 55-46 win over Konawaena on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 9, 2020

Scroll Up