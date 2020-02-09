‘Iolani goes back-to-back in girls state Division I basketball

Lily Wahinekapu scored 20 points and triggered ‘Iolani’s defense with five steals as the Raiders defended their state title with a 55-46 win over Konawaena on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena. Read more

Jovi Lefotu, Wahinekapu’s younger sister, poured in a game-high 22 points, including eight consecutive free throws during ‘Iolani’s fourth-quarter finish.

“I feel like our chemistry was way better from last year. We’ve grown together and understand each other’s games,” Wahinekapu said. “Konawaena is tough. I have a lot of respect for Auntie Bobbie (Awa). She’s taught me a lot. Her girls fought really hard and I’m really happy right now.”

Konawaena trailed by 14 in the second quarter, then rallied to within two at the half, and then took a 33-28 lead in the third quarter when Braelyn Kauhi splashed back-to-back corner 3s.

“We had them right where we wanted to be,” said Awa, who has led the Wildcats to nine state titles. “‘Iolani had a great game plan.”

Wahinekapu’s defense led to six points as the Raiders rallied for a 36-35 lead entering the fourth. Lefotu then scored 12 points in the final quarter, going 8-for-9 at the line.

“It was about overcoming adversity. We knew Konawaena was going to come out with more fire,” Wahinekapu said. “I feel really good.”

Top-ranked, top-seeded ‘Iolani finished the season 25-2 overall. They closed out on a hot Konawaena team that had ousted Kahuku in the semifinal round behind a 37-point performance by senior Caiyle Kaupu.

‘Iolani hovered around Kaupu, who did more damage on the wing, on cuts and perimeter shots. Kaupu finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal. She shot 8-for-10 from the field, giving her a 25-for-30 shooting total in the semifinal and final. Kaliana Salazar-Harrell added 10 points, but like Kaupu, was tracked by the Raiders from start to finish.

“The main strategy was to always have two (defenders) on Kaupu and always someone stuck to Kaliana on the perimeter. Not denying, just close enough that she couldn’t catch the ball and shoot,” Raiders coach Dean Young said. “She doesn’t miss, so I told the girls the best defense is to not let her attempt shots.”

Senior captain Kylie Yung had five points and teamed up with Alexsandra Huntimer, Alexis Huntimer and other Raiders to make Kaupu work hard.

“It was harder this year. The season throughout was harder. We had to play the same (ILH) teams over and over,” Yung said.

Huntimer played through an eye injury after being tripped during the semifinal game with Waiakea.

“They glued it,” she said of a trip to the doctor for the cut above her left eye. “It was already closing, so they didn’t want to open it back up.”

She finished with five points, five assists, four boards and two steals.

The Raiders were hot and blazing from the opening tip. Wahinekapu scored on a drive and left-handed layup, then picked Hing near midcourt for another bucket. After Alexis Huntimer stole a pass and fed Kyra Tanabe for a layup, Tanabe hit the foul shot of a quick 7-0 lead with 7:01 left in the opening quarter.

With Huntimer hovering near Kaupu to double-team, the Wildcats were klunky on offense. ‘Iolani continued to attack Konawaena’s man defense, getting layups by Lefotu, an and-1 drive by Huntimer, and another bucket by Lefotu. The Raiders led 18-4 early in the second quarter.

Konawaena switched to a 2-3 matchup zone and on offense, Kaupu moved out to the perimeter instead of posting up. The adjustment worked. Kaupu pumped in 10 points in a five-minute span to rally the Wildcats within 21-20 with less than four minutes to go in the first half. Reserve guard Kayla Pak was clutch with a pair of NBA-range 3-pointers.

Wahinekapu answered with a pull-up bank shot on the block, and a straightaway 3. After Hing fed Jayla Medeiros for a fast-break layup, Konawaena was within 26-24 going into the half.

A pair of corner 3s by the freshman, Kauhi, boosted the Wildcats to a 33-28 lead with 5:51 left in the third. ‘Iolani answered with stingy defense, including three steals in the quarter by Wahinekapu. She scored off a steal by Lefotu and assist by Tanabe, and her two free throws with 4.6 seconds left gave the Raiders a 36-35 lead going into the fourth.

Konawaena tied it one last time at 38 on a 3-point bomb by Salazar-Harrell with 6:25 left. From there, ‘Iolani’s smothering defense would not relent on Kaupu in the post. Wahinekapu hit a follow shot, and Lefotu hustled on a missed Wahinekapu layup for a putback and foul. Her old-fashioned three-point play pushed ‘Iolani’s lead to 43-39 with 4:36 to go.

After Hing hit a foul shot with 3:05 left, ‘Iolani was up by three when it spread the court and whittled time off the clock. Konawaena fouled twice, but the bonus came when the ’Cats fouled ‘Iolani’s best free-throw shooter, Alexis Huntimer. She hit both and Konawaena turned the ball over on an entry pass to Kaupu.

Wahinekapu hit the front of a 1-and-1 with 1:32 left, and Huntimer grabbed the offensive rebound. Lefotu then sank two foul shots for a 48-40 lead.

Kaupu then drove through two defenders at the foul line, but ran over Tanabe for a charging foul with 1:19 to go. After Lefotu hit two more free throws, it was 50-40 with 1:16 left. Moments later, she swished two more.

Konawaena got no closer than eight points in the final minute. ‘Iolani was 12-for-14 at the charity stripe in the final 1:48, including eight in a row by Lefotu.

“The girls came a long way. Next year, we’ll be back here again,” Konawaena co-head coach Dawnyelle Awa said. “So will ‘Iolani.”