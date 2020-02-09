‘Iolani goes back-to-back in girls state Division I basketball

Lily Wahinekapu scored 20 points and triggered ‘Iolani’s defense with five steals as the Raiders defended their state title with a 55-46 win over Konawaena on Saturday night at Blaisdell Arena.
Jovi Lefotu, Wahinekapu’s younger sister, poured in a game-high 22 points, including eight consecutive free throws during ‘Iolani’s fourth-quarter finish.
“I feel like our chemistry was way better from last year. We’ve grown together and understand each other’s games,” Wahinekapu said. “Konawaena is tough. I have a lot of respect for Auntie Bobbie (Awa). She’s taught me a lot. Her girls fought really hard and I’m really happy right now.”
Konawaena trailed by 14 in the second quarter, then rallied to within two at the half, and then took a 33-28 lead in the third quarter when Braelyn Kauhi splashed back-to-back corner 3s.
“We had them right where we wanted to be,” said Awa, who has led the Wildcats to nine state titles. “‘Iolani had a great game plan.”
Wahinekapu’s defense led to six points as the Raiders rallied for a 36-35 lead entering the fourth. Lefotu then scored 12 points in the final quarter, going 8-for-9 at the line.
“It was about overcoming adversity. We knew Konawaena was going to come out with more fire,” Wahinekapu said. “I feel really good.”
Top-ranked, top-seeded ‘Iolani finished the season 25-2 overall. They closed out on a hot Konawaena team that had ousted Kahuku in the semifinal round behind a 37-point performance by senior Caiyle Kaupu.
‘Iolani hovered around Kaupu, who did more damage on the wing, on cuts and perimeter shots. Kaupu finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal. She shot 8-for-10 from the field, giving her a 25-for-30 shooting total in the semifinal and final. Kaliana Salazar-Harrell added 10 points, but like Kaupu, was tracked by the Raiders from start to finish.
“The main strategy was to always have two (defenders) on Kaupu and always someone stuck to Kaliana on the perimeter. Not denying, just close enough that she couldn’t catch the ball and shoot,” Raiders coach Dean Young said. “She doesn’t miss, so I told the girls the best defense is to not let her attempt shots.”
Senior captain Kylie Yung had five points and teamed up with Alexsandra Huntimer, Alexis Huntimer and other Raiders to make Kaupu work hard.
“It was harder this year. The season throughout was harder. We had to play the same (ILH) teams over and over,” Yung said.
Huntimer played through an eye injury after being tripped during the semifinal game with Waiakea.
“They glued it,” she said of a trip to the doctor for the cut above her left eye. “It was already closing, so they didn’t want to open it back up.”
She finished with five points, five assists, four boards and two steals.
Konawaena got no closer than eight points in the final minute. ‘Iolani was 12-for-14 at the charity stripe in the final 1:48, including eight in a row by Lefotu.
“The girls came a long way. Next year, we’ll be back here again,” Konawaena co-head coach Dawnyelle Awa said. “So will ‘Iolani.”