comscore Kamehameha’s Terukina, Respicio complete ILH wrestling slams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kamehameha’s Terukina, Respicio complete ILH wrestling slams

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The last wrestling event of the season at Kekuhaupio Gym turned into another banner day for the Kamehameha wrestling team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 9, 2020

Scroll Up