comscore University of Hawaii women’s basketball team claims fifth straight win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii women’s basketball team claims fifth straight win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The 3-point shots weren’t falling like they have been, but the Hawaii women’s basketball team kept alive its longest winning streak since 2015-16 anyway. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 8, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 9, 2020

Scroll Up