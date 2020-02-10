Crash closes several H-1 town-bound lanes near Pearl City

Police closed several town-bound lanes of the H-1 freeway this morning near Pearl City because of a traffic accident.
The crash happened about 9:10 a.m., and police said three left lanes were closed before the Pearl City offramp.
