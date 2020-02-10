Police seeking Pahoa robbery suspect

Hawaii island police are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect in connection with a robbery at a Pahoa convenience store.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the lower Puna district. The male suspect was said to have entered the store and demanded money. He was last seen walking toward Kahakai Boulevard in Pahoa.

The suspect is described as having a fair complexion, medium build, brown hair, and a medium-length beard. He was wearing a black-and-gray hat, dark T-shirt with an aqua-colored design, dark sweatpants and slippers.

The public is advised to call police instead of approaching the suspect if he is seen.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have witnessed this incident should contact Det. Todd Pataray at 961-2378 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.