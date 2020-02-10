Rainbow Drive-In opening in Ewa Beach

The Rainbow Drive-In franchise continues to expand.

The Laulani Village Shopping Center on Keaunui Drive in Ewa Beach will be the location of the fourth Rainbow, and the second owned by brothers Jim and Mike Hickey.

“Yes, construction’s starting right now,” Jim Hickey said today. “There’s no set deadline for when we have to open, but it’s probably going to be sometime next month.”

It will be near Safeway and between Teddy’s Burgers and Golden Coin, Hickey said.

He said he planned no changes to the popular chain’s plate lunch-dominated menu or in other aspects of the business. “No changes are expected, it should be the same.”

The original Rainbow, in Kapahulu, opened in 1961. A second location opened in 2018 in Kalihi; the Hickeys opened a Pearlridge Center location last year. Sales have gone well there, Hickey said.