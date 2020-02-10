Man pleads no contest in sexual assault of Japanese visitor

A tourist couple — who allegedly lured a 26-year-old Japanese visitor to their hotel room May 1, held her against her will for 6-1/2 hours and sexually assaulted her — has made plea deals with prosecutors, allowing the husband to be freed from jail a month and a half after his March sentencing. Read more

Darrell Dorch pleaded no contest Jan. 9 to the reduced charge of a single count of second-degree sexual assault, rather than first-degree sexual assault. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the original charges of three counts of first-degree sexual assault and kidnapping, Class A felonies; second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony; and fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor.

As part of the deal, Deputy Prosecutor Thalia Murphy agreed to let Dorch serve one year in jail, with credit for time served, and five years’ probation.

“We cannot divulge details, but assure you the victim was consulted,” a spokesman for the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said in a written statement. “The victim approved of the plea agreement. It was reached with her best interest in mind.”

The victim returned to Japan prior to a May 10 preliminary hearing, telling police she needed to go back to work but would return to Hawaii for the trial.

Brooks Baehr, spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office, said she was still willing to return to testify at trial.

Dorch, a Japan resident, has been held at Oahu Community Correctional Center since May, so he will have served 10-1/2 months by his sentencing date and could be released in early May, six weeks or so after sentencing.

His wife, Nagisa Dorch, a Japanese citizen, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to one count of accomplice to second- degree sexual assault and was sentenced to five years’ probation.

Prosecutors dropped the original charges of two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police Detective Robert Spickler, who interviewed the victim and testified on her behalf at the couple’s preliminary hearing in May, said she met the couple by their hotel pool at 1 p.m. May 1, swam and had drinks with them.

She said the wife invited her to the couple’s room at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort on the premise that the wife wanted help in picking out an outfit to wear out to dinner that night, Spickler said.

Darrell Dorch, then 46, was supposed to remain at the pool to watch their things but entered the room shortly thereafter, Spickler said.

The victim said the couple started making out. When she tried to leave, she was told to stay, and they began taking her clothes off and kissing her, Spickler said.

She tried to escape several times, but Dorch pulled her hair, slapped her 20 times and punched her twice in the cheek, Spickler said.

Nagisa Dorch translated her husband’s demands, telling the victim to perform oral sex on him, and that if she made him feel good, she could leave, Spickler said.

She protested being raped, telling the wife she was afraid of getting pregnant, Spickler said.

Dorch tried to sodomize her but failed, and the couple laughed about it, Spickler said.

The victim managed to escape at 7:30 p.m. when Nagisa Dorch’s son knocked on the door, Spickler said. Nagisa Dorch helped the victim escape while Darrell Dorch stepped out onto the balcony, Spickler said.

Images from a surveillance video were shown at the preliminary hearing in which the victim appeared visibly shaken, in the elevator frantically pushing the elevator button and looking back out of the elevator.

A Japanese-speaking police officer interviewed her at her room in a different hotel, and she “was sitting on the floor crying,” “trembling, scared and distraught.”

When she had to identify the suspects in a police lineup, she tried to cover her face with a towel and “curled down and started crying,” he said.