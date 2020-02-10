comscore Man pleads no contest in sexual assault of Japanese visitor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man pleads no contest in sexual assault of Japanese visitor

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:24 a.m.

A tourist couple — who allegedly lured a 26-year-old Japanese visitor to their hotel room May 1, held her against her will for 6-1/2 hours and sexually assaulted her — has made plea deals with prosecutors, allowing the husband to be freed from jail a month and a half after his March sentencing. Read more

