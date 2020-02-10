comscore Ex-Pearl City star Ta’amu rushes, passes St. Louis to victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ex-Pearl City star Ta’amu rushes, passes St. Louis to victory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pearl City and Mississippi alum Jordan Ta’amu completed 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards in leading the St. Louis BattleHawks to a 15-9 victory over the Dallas Renegades in an XFL game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 9, 2020

Scroll Up