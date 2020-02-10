Ex-Pearl City star Ta’amu rushes, passes St. Louis to victory

Pearl City and Mississippi alum Jordan Ta’amu completed 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards in leading the St. Louis BattleHawks to a 15-9 victory over the Dallas Renegades in an XFL game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. Read more

Pearl City and Mississippi alum Jordan Ta’amu completed 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards in leading the St. Louis BattleHawks to a 15-9 victory over the Dallas Renegades in an XFL game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

Former Kahuku and Washington star Hau’oli Kikaha, who was drafted and played for the New Orleans Saints, is part of the Renegades. He accounted for two tackles, including a special teams’ assist. Former Hawaii offensive lineman Dejon Allen plays for the BattleHawks.

Trailing 9-6 in the fourth quarter, Ta’amu guided St. Louis to two scores, including an 11-play, 83-yard drive that culminated with Ta’amu’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Russell for a 12-9 lead. Ta’amu’s pass on a 1-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

After a Dallas punt, Ta’amu took St. Louis on a 10-play, 68-yard march that started from its 2 and ended with a 48-yard field goal. Ta’amu ran for 10 yards to the BattleHawks 12 to start the drive and then threw a 41-yard pass.

In the other XFL game on Sunday, the New York Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3 at MetLife Stadium.

Former Hawaii defensive coordinator and NFL coach Jerry Glanville is the defensive coordinator for the Vipers.

Matt McGloin completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown and also ran for another score. Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray was 16 of 34 for 231 yards but was intercepted twice.

The Guardians were in control from the start, with McGloin scoring from the 1 to complete an eight-play, 48-yard drive. In the second quarter, McGloin completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Colby Pearson. Tim Cook ran in both 1-point conversions.

The Guardians completed when cornerback Jamar Summers returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown.

The XFL completed its first week of games. On Saturday, the Houston Roughnecks, led by former Hawaii head coach June Jones, beat the Los Angeles Wildcats 37-17. The D.C. Defenders knocked off the Seattle Dragons 31-19.